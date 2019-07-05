Analysts See $1.67 EPS for Genuine Parts Company (GPC); Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.67 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.03% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. GPC’s profit would be $243.93 million giving it 15.89 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Genuine Parts Company’s analysts see 30.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.15. About 447,419 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $9 target. See Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 4.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 1.17 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,160 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Pura Vida Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 197,594 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.99 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 20,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 297,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 148,765 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 67,107 shares. Mangrove Partners holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 3.46 million shares. Armistice Limited Company accumulated 1.52 million shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 165,000 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt holds 3.59% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 233,794 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). California-based Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Ameritas Inc has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Catalyst (CPRX) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Catalyst Pharma Files Lawsuit Against FDA Approval of Ruzurgi – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Explosive Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Beaten-Down Orphan Drug Company And A Contrarian Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $400.10 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity. $80,750 worth of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was bought by MCENANY PATRICK J on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 4 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company Completes Automotive Acquisition In Europe… – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $15.51 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.