Analysts See $1.67 EPS for America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT); Eversource Energy (D/B/A (ES) Shorts Increased By 0.73%

Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES) had an increase of 0.73% in short interest. ES's SI was 17.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.73% from 16.92 million shares previously. With 1.57M avg volume, 11 days are for Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES)'s short sellers to cover ES's short positions. The SI to Eversource Energy (D/B/A's float is 5.4%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 281,216 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500.

Analysts expect America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $1.67 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.15% from last quarter's $1.53 EPS. CRMT's profit would be $11.16M giving it 12.71 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $2.01 EPS previously, America's Car-Mart, Inc.'s analysts see -16.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.93. About 14,755 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eversource Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eversource Energy (ES) CEO James Judge on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York awards offshore wind contracts to Eversource, Equinor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 28.46 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eversource Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. Wells Fargo maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $8800 target. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7800 target in Friday, June 14 report.

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $567.65 million. The firm primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.