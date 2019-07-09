Analysts See $-1.66 EPS for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT); Marine Products Has 1.17 Sentiment

Marine Products Corp (MPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 27 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 23 cut down and sold their equity positions in Marine Products Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.95 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Marine Products Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) to report $-1.66 EPS on August, 6.After having $-47.13 EPS previously, Lyft, Inc.’s analysts see -96.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.79. About 2.78 million shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Marine Products Corporation for 800,000 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 20,312 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.09% invested in the company for 911,960 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 283,000 shares.

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $514.27 million. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 18.31 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 90 international independent authorized dealers.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 17,405 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has declined 8.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MPX’s profit will be $7.17 million for 17.94 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Marine Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.38 billion. The firm offers a multimodal platform that provides riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.