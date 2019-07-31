Analysts See $1.65 EPS for YY Inc. (YY); Shorts at Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (GPJA) Raised By 450%

Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (NYSE:GPJA) had an increase of 450% in short interest. GPJA’s SI was 33,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 450% from 6,000 shares previously. With 29,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (NYSE:GPJA)’s short sellers to cover GPJA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 11,656 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Georgia Power Company 5% JR SUB NT 77 (NYSE:GPJA) has risen 3.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500.

Analysts expect YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 18.72% from last quarter’s $2.03 EPS. YY’s profit would be $130.15M giving it 9.63 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, YY Inc.’s analysts see 19.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 199,877 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Georgia Power Company engages in generation, transmission, distribution, purchases, and sells electric service in Georgia. The company has market cap of $. It generates electricity from coal, nuclear, and natural gas sources, as well as renewable sources, such as solar, hydroelectric, and wind. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves approximately 600 communities, including Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Rome, and Savannah, as well as in rural areas; and at wholesale to Oglethorpe Power Corporation, municipal electric authority of Georgia, city of Dalton, various electric membership firms, and non-affiliated utilities.

Among 2 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Daiwa Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 30.