Analysts See $1.65 EPS for PACCAR (PCAR); Armistice Capital Has Raised Hain Celestial Group (Call) (HAIN) Holding

Armistice Capital Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (HAIN) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 400,000 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $43.80M value, up from 1.60M last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc (Call) now has $2.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 623,407 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. PCAR’s profit would be $571.51 million giving it 10.46 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, PACCAR Inc’s analysts see -7.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1.19 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.90 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 87,872 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 277,587 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 411,012 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 12,514 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.04% stake. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 6,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.04% or 9,179 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 4,021 shares. 38,178 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg. Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Macquarie owns 12,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.11% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,458 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 3.36% above currents $69.01 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. Evercore downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $7600 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P.. Shares for $49.19M were bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Among 3 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -4.04% below currents $21.54 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 20. Barclays Capital maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Friday, August 30. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1900 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral” rating.