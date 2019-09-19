Analysts See $1.65 EPS for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA); SWEDBANK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (SWDBF) SI Increased By 4.09%

SWEDBANK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) had an increase of 4.09% in short interest. SWDBF’s SI was 1.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.09% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16602 days are for SWEDBANK AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)’s short sellers to cover SWDBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 1,346 shares traded. Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. LPLA’s profit would be $135.81M giving it 12.78 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 333,066 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Swedbank AB provides various banking services and products to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company has market cap of $15.96 billion. It operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions divisions. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers cash management, trade finance, financing, corporate finance, securities, asset management, and life insurance and pension services; transaction banking services, such as commercial payments, account services, and clearing and settlement services; and capital markets services, including fixed income and currency trading, equity trading, structured products, project and corporate financing, and syndication services.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The company??s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.