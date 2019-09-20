Analysts See $1.65 EPS for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA); Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 10,535 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 1.58M shares with $258.73M value, up from 1.57M last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 5.55 million shares traded or 119.87% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report $1.65 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. LPLA’s profit would be $135.69 million giving it 12.77 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 693,077 shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C also bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why FedEx Shares Are Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Stock May Be Cheap, but It Is Not Compelling – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fed And FedEx: Rate Decision Looms As Tariff Repercussions Seen In FDX Q1 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 162,454 shares to 3.29 million valued at $62.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 362,950 shares and now owns 14.11M shares. Atlassian Corp Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates Inc holds 0.01% or 463 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited owns 6,875 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 1,275 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,834 shares. Moreover, Addenda has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Savant Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,736 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 350 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 180,478 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank has 2,788 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 70,717 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Security National Tru Company, West Virginia-based fund reported 3,020 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $174.50’s average target is 14.46% above currents $152.45 stock price. FedEx had 29 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 12.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. The company??s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $100.67’s average target is 19.46% above currents $84.27 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. Citigroup maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) rating on Thursday, September 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. Citigroup maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating.