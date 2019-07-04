Analysts See $1.64 EPS for Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE); Viad (VVI) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Viad Corp (VVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 64 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 51 decreased and sold their positions in Viad Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 17.94 million shares, down from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Viad Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 41 Increased: 50 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report $1.64 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. ERIE’s profit would be $85.76 million giving it 40.21 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Erie Indemnity Company’s analysts see 13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $263.76. About 137,177 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 2,000 shares. 6,382 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Inc. 30 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Ser Automobile Association holds 4,631 shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 6,123 shares. Mufg Americas has 300 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 2,400 were accumulated by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Us Commercial Bank De reported 811 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Old Republic International Corporation owns 222,600 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 3,666 shares.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.79 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 46.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of stock. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of stock or 115 shares.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 33.69 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80M for 12.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Viad Corp for 1.46 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 53,126 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 90,800 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 692,459 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 29,107 shares traded. Viad Corp (VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M