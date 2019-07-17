Analysts See $1.64 EPS for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI); Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 87 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 101 sold and reduced their holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 25.10 million shares, down from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 63 Increased: 65 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter’s $1.46 EPS. BBSI’s profit would be $12.15 million giving it 13.02 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s analysts see -629.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 22,424 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 8.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]; 04/05/2018 – Claer Barrett TSB – time […]; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES SAYS ON MARCH 15, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett issues statement on MPSC ending net metering; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and Celebrities Including Burt Reynolds; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – BBSI SEES FY EPS $4.45, EST. $4.45 (2 EST.)

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: TriNet, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Genpact and Barrett Business Services – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Barrett Business Services (BBSI)? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.1% – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 25 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 8,359 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 20,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Assetmark holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. 21,633 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 3,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt invested in 147 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.78% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 173,432 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. 10,000 were accumulated by Bridgeway Incorporated. Wells Fargo Comm Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Panagora Asset reported 128,555 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Roth Capital. The stock of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, February 27.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $632.71 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $828,403 activity.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 114,324 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 14.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $946.58 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.