Analysts See $1.64 EPS for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI); Southwestern Energy Co Has 0.82 Sentiment

Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 114 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 139 reduced and sold their stakes in Southwestern Energy Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 544.79 million shares, up from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southwestern Energy Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 103 Increased: 76 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.33% from last quarter's $1.46 EPS. BBSI's profit would be $12.15M giving it 13.34 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Barrett Business Services, Inc.'s analysts see -629.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 30,039 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.27 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13M for 5.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.

Towle & Co holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company for 6.19 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 897,821 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stelliam Investment Management Lp has 1.37% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14.87 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Barrett Business Services had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $101 target. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Thursday, February 28 report.