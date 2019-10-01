Analysts See $1.63 EPS for Wintrust Financial (WTFC); Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake By $5.34 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 99.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 62,147 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 220 shares with $19,000 value, down from 62,367 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $29.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.63 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.82% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. WTFC’s profit would be $91.32M giving it 9.91 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s analysts see 18.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 172,540 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity. SWEENEY GARY D had bought 747 shares worth $49,989.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Wintrust Financial Corporation shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 107,203 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Kennedy Management Inc reported 150,191 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 9,725 shares. Stifel invested in 0.06% or 326,599 shares. Stephens Ar owns 5,630 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 939 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1,500 shares. 1492 Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 2,816 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 34,143 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 30,203 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 16,178 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 344,058 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1,800 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.67M for 7.99 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $88.60’s average target is -0.97% below currents $89.47 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 18. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 318,627 shares to 475,357 valued at $39.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 4,190 shares and now owns 5,350 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.