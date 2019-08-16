Analysts See $1.63 EPS for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO); Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Had 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $1.63 EPS on September, 19.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.40% from last quarter’s $1.67 EPS. THO’s profit would be $89.74 million giving it 6.55 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.65 EPS previously, Thor Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -1.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.05% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 1.83 million shares traded or 110.88% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING

Among 3 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vermilion Energy has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $40.33’s average target is 107.03% above currents $19.48 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Inc reported 4,816 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has invested 0.45% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Geode Mgmt has 580,735 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,217 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc stated it has 8,009 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Corp Oh owns 121,544 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 4.3% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 95,836 shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank Company has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 464 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 70,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Acg Wealth owns 6,707 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 6,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,296 shares.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 75.56% above currents $42.72 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by SunTrust.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity. $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 977,012 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21