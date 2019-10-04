Analysts See $1.63 EPS for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW); Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Boosted Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake

Analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to report $1.63 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $1.03 EPS change or 171.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. SBOW’s profit would be $19.17 million giving it 1.38 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $5.49 EPS previously, SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -70.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 8,603 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 65.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MLN CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”); 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M; 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW); 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 6.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia acquired 8,275 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 137,057 shares with $16.16M value, up from 128,782 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $23.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.33M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

More notable recent SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 71% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA’s 25th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium – Business Wire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $106.18 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 0.74 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 53,231 shares to 73,064 valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 26,633 shares and now owns 214,521 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 286,196 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). California-based Clarivest Asset Limited has invested 0.61% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ashford Cap Management stated it has 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). E&G Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). South Dakota Invest Council has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,800 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 97,927 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 242,014 shares. Shelton owns 24,010 shares. Sensato Limited Company holds 31,540 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 60,771 shares. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 490,213 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA cuts XLNX on uncertainties, pressure – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx -1.5% on KeyBanc’s Huawei warning – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx -2.5% on CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Bear Rushes to Roll Bet as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: October 01, 2019.