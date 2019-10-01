Analysts See $1.63 EPS for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP); Shorts at Permianville Royalty Trust Trust Units (PVL) Raised By 147.92%

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $1.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.54% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. EXP’s profit would be $68.49 million giving it 13.74 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Eagle Materials Inc.’s analysts see 44.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 115,987 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Permianville Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PVL) had an increase of 147.92% in short interest. PVL’s SI was 35,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 147.92% from 14,400 shares previously. With 87,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Permianville Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PVL)’s short sellers to cover PVL’s short positions. The SI to Permianville Royalty Trust Trust Units’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 6,848 shares traded. Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) has declined 23.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. The company has market cap of $86.13 million. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 93.43 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.25’s average target is 5.19% above currents $89.6 stock price. Eagle Materials had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, May 17.

