Analysts See $1.62 EPS for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE); Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $33.12 Million Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.62 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.46% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. SITE’s profit would be $66.43 million giving it 10.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -374.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.20% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 365,834 shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 14.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 20/03/2018 – THREE VILLAGE NURSERIES LANDSCAPE CENTERS BOUGHT BY SITEONE; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of Novel Non-Opioid Pain Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of; 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Terrazzo & Stone Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply; 20/03/2018 – Three Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Acquired by SiteOne Landscape Supply; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); 21/05/2018 – Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 2.63M shares with $128.84 million value, down from 3.32 million last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 43.99 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.

More notable recent SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Gained 85% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: On Deck Capital Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Medley Management Shares Jump – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Pehub.com published: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Site Centers beats and raises – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (Put) stake by 4.48 million shares to 5.02 million valued at $557.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 36.05 million shares and now owns 187.86M shares. Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) was raised too.

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.