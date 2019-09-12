Analysts See $1.62 EPS for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 65.38% above currents $13 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $1.62 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.72% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. PPG’s profit would be $382.80M giving it 18.16 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, PPG Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 791,629 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 6,200 shares. Whitnell & reported 0% stake. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.72% or 4,310 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 21 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested 0.65% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 355,196 shares. 33,258 were accumulated by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 138,603 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,900 shares. Putnam Invs Limited stated it has 2,046 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.07% or 92,992 shares. 77,205 are held by Westpac Banking. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 71,391 were accumulated by Burney.

Among 5 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $106 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is -0.15% below currents $117.68 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of PPG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 22.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.81 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 23.14 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Epizyme Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 704,189 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De reported 110,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 932 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 37,079 were reported by Woodstock. 1.68 million were reported by Victory Mngmt Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 238,200 shares in its portfolio. Redmile Llc holds 3.1% or 8.73M shares. Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 173,536 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 32,192 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 431,788 shares. Moreover, Grp has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 18,654 shares.