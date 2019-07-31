Analysts See $1.61 EPS for Target (TGT); Haymaker Acquisition – Class A (HYAC) Shorts Up By 30.56%

Analysts expect Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report $1.61 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. TGT’s profit would be $824.86 million giving it 13.41 P/E if the $1.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Target Corporation’s analysts see 5.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.91 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England

Haymaker Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:HYAC) had an increase of 30.56% in short interest. HYAC’s SI was 58,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.56% from 44,500 shares previously. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 26 shares traded. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $44.24 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and d??cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home d??cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday d??cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $. The firm intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. It currently has negative earnings.