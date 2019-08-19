Analysts See $1.61 EPS for National Bank of Canada (NA); Shorts at Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Raised By 7.95%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) had an increase of 7.95% in short interest. CATB’s SI was 615,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.95% from 570,000 shares previously. With 115,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)’s short sellers to cover CATB’s short positions. The SI to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.9%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 28,121 shares traded. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has risen 5.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CATB News: 10/05/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CATABASIS HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $17.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – Catabasis Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CATABASIS RESTRUCTURES TO FOCUS ON LATE-STAGE LEAD PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $7.65M; 25/04/2018 – Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents New Edasalonexent Data Showing Significantly Slowed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Progression as Measured by MRI Through One Year of Treatment; 17/04/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESTRUCTURING WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 42%; 25/04/2018 – Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents New Edasalonexent Data Showing Significantly Slowed Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease; 17/04/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STRATEGIC CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING SUPPORTS GOAL OF ADVANCING EDASALONEXENT TOWARDS POTENTIAL REGISTRATION; 04/04/2018 – CLARUS LIFESCIENCES Il LP REPORTS A 6.92 PCT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC CATB.O AS OF MARCH 22 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to report $1.61 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.23% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. T_NA’s profit would be $539.65 million giving it 9.48 P/E if the $1.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.51 EPS previously, National Bank of Canada’s analysts see 6.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 556,530 shares traded. National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial services and products to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.46 billion. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. Specialty Finance and International divisions.

Among 2 analysts covering National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Bank of Canada has $67 highest and $64 lowest target. $65.50’s average target is 7.29% above currents $61.05 stock price. National Bank of Canada had 2 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

