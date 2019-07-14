Analysts See $1.61 EPS for HollyFrontier (HFC); Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report $1.61 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 11.03% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. HFC’s profit would be $274.93 million giving it 7.54 P/E if the $1.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, HollyFrontier Corporation’s analysts see 198.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.46M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 234 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 182 reduced and sold their holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 307.57 million shares, down from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hartford Financial Services Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 167 New Position: 67.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Incorporated owns 61,252 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Natixis reported 165,237 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 91,042 are held by Sei Investments. Tci Wealth Advisors has 5,406 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 253,074 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,334 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd invested in 0.05% or 116,978 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 96 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 8,300 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Tudor Pickering. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HFC in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $110,869 activity.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for 97,845 shares. Benin Management Corp owns 159,882 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 2% invested in the company for 211,494 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Marathon Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.78 billion. It operates through six divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance services and products, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.