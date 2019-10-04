Analysts See $1.60 EPS for The Clorox Company (CLX); RELIANCE WORLDWIDE LTD ORDINARY SHA (RLLWF) Shorts Increased By 5.11%

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.23% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. CLX’s profit would be $204.37 million giving it 22.98 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.88 EPS previously, The Clorox Company’s analysts see -14.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 16,184 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.78 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 23.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,000 shares. 40,500 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Hills Bank And Trust owns 4,030 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 4,803 shares. St Germain D J Comm Inc invested in 3,735 shares. Earnest Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 104 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated owns 735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.15% or 123,169 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Td Asset Mngmt owns 279,176 shares. Stifel stated it has 116,905 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 4,780 shares. Prudential Public Lc accumulated 2,900 shares. Page Arthur B reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Among 8 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Clorox has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $146’s average target is -0.71% below currents $147.05 stock price. Clorox had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, October 3 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, October 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, October 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $16300 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 30. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited designs, makes, and supplies water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name. It has a 31.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of water meters for hot and cold water applications under the RMC brand; backflow prevention devices, such as hose connection vacuum breakers, dual check valves, vented dual checks, and atmospheric vacuum breakers under the Cash Acme name; industrial products comprising compression fittings, couplings, adaptors, and ball valves under the TubeFit name for industrial-grade plumbing and gas line applications; and industrial fittings under the Titon brand.