Analysts See $1.60 EPS for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC); Shorts at RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD JPN ORDINARY SHA (RYKKF) Raised By 90.48%

RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD JPN ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RYKKF) had an increase of 90.48% in short interest. RYKKF’s SI was 118,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 90.48% from 62,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1181 days are for RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD JPN ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RYKKF)’s short sellers to cover RYKKF’s short positions. It closed at $182 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. OMC’s profit would be $352.27M giving it 13.08 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, Omnicom Group Inc.’s analysts see 36.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 1.46 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. plans, develops, makes, distributes, and sells clothing, household articles, and food products under the MUJI brand. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The firm operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores; creates homes; and designs, makes, and sells furniture, interior design items, and other home furnishing items, as well as markets furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It also engages in the design, production, and consultation of residential and commercial spaces.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $18.44 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.