Analysts See $1.58 EPS for Dollar General (DG); Office Depot Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report $1.58 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.95% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. DG’s profit would be $417.04 million giving it 21.74 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Dollar General Corporation’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 1.54 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

Office Depot Inc (ODP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 120 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 84 decreased and sold stock positions in Office Depot Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 481.25 million shares, up from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Office Depot Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 71 Increased: 84 New Position: 36.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $36.26 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 22.55 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 6.37M shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.