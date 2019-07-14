Analysts See $1.57 EPS for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW); Bluestein R H & Company Cut Masimo (MASI) Stake

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 10.10%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 2,000 shares with $277,000 value, down from 4,800 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 334,352 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices

Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report $1.57 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 6.08% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. PNW’s profit would be $176.27M giving it 14.89 P/E if the $1.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s analysts see 881.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.51. About 958,712 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $490,000 activity. Coleman Jon also sold $240,000 worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares. The insider Sampath Anand sold 30,000 shares worth $3.45 million.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95 million for 52.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. Needham maintained the shares of MASI in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.50 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 12 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, February 25. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $97 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 30.