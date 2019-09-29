Analysts See $1.54 EPS for Eaton plc (ETN); Shorts at Cintas (CTAS) Raised By 0.14%

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) had an increase of 0.14% in short interest. CTAS’s SI was 3.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.14% from 3.06M shares previously. With 461,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s short sellers to cover CTAS’s short positions. The SI to Cintas Corporation’s float is 3.64%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. ETN’s profit would be $646.80 million giving it 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Eaton Corporation plc’s analysts see 0.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Among 6 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cintas Corp has $30000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $253.50’s average target is -4.75% below currents $266.13 stock price. Cintas Corp had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.90 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.61 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,961 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Creative Planning owns 3,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 10,060 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,609 shares. 3,000 were reported by Cap Assocs New York. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 1.04% or 178,800 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 52 shares. 19,262 are held by Victory Cap Incorporated. 39,606 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Frontier Capital Ltd owns 623,318 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Comm holds 0.01% or 30,272 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 276,775 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.22% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,791 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.86 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,890 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx stated it has 0.74% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.07% or 2.78M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.11% or 81,595 shares. accumulated 1.77M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 316 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 14,755 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.06% or 19,267 shares. Franklin Resource holds 24,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 202 shares. 4,120 were accumulated by Wedgewood Pa. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amp Cap has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 269,151 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 3.60% above currents $83.01 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.