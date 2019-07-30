Analysts See $1.53 EPS for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA); Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 16,792 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 195,950 shares with $37.22M value, down from 212,742 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $964.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.53 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.29% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. MAA’s profit would be $174.41 million giving it 19.47 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 444,283 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 574,247 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 95,821 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 268,031 shares. Hartford Investment Management owns 12,419 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 2,532 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 60,628 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.09% or 697,634 shares. 274,118 are owned by Fil Limited. Tarbox Family Office invested in 25 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Steinberg Global Asset Management invested in 2,285 shares. 22,563 were reported by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Eii Cap Management holds 23,562 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $13.59 billion. As of September 30, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 58.02 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Monday, March 25 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity. STOCKERT DAVID P had sold 1,777 shares worth $184,239.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 562 shares to 13,998 valued at $24.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) stake by 105,053 shares and now owns 172,365 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,926 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. 11,074 are owned by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Hillhouse Mngmt Limited holds 127,759 shares. Cape Ann Commercial Bank invested in 2.91% or 12,872 shares. Loeb Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc reported 40,650 shares stake. Pzena Ltd Llc owns 1,580 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 2.28% stake. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability holds 4.44% or 183,362 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,324 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Rothschild Cap Ptnrs has 5.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,663 shares. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).