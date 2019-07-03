Analysts See $1.53 EPS for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA); Colony Group Has Cut Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake

Colony Group Llc decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 16.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 13,332 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Colony Group Llc holds 65,715 shares with $6.81 million value, down from 79,047 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $15.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 366,687 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.53 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.29% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. MAA’s profit would be $177.39 million giving it 19.86 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 240,485 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC

Colony Group Llc increased Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 17,394 shares to 30,662 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) stake by 10,415 shares and now owns 38,006 shares. Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV) was raised too.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $202.42 million for 19.16 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,015 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,669 shares. 8,048 are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. 24,900 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 0.13% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Dana Advsrs reported 0.5% stake. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0.04% or 98,711 shares. City Hldg stated it has 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 739,231 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 866,600 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Shell Asset Management reported 44,388 shares stake. Clarkston Capital Prns Lc reported 649,285 shares stake. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 850 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 58,440 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge Adds New Private Market Data to its Distribution Insight Platform for Institutional Asset Managers – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of RPM Technologies, a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $411,772 activity. Shares for $7,473 were sold by BOLTON H ERIC JR. $30,347 worth of stock was sold by Grimes Thomas L Jr on Wednesday, January 9. Campbell Albert M III sold $18,296 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Wednesday, January 16. $17,416 worth of stock was sold by DelPriore Robert J. on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $184,239 were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $14.10 billion. As of September 30, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 59.19 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Mid America Apartment Communities Inc.: MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TransUnion (TRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MAA Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Farmland, MAA see improving rents – more from REITweek – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 44,052 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 2,011 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 386,723 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 3,450 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 735 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 4,040 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 15,222 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 4,885 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 252,283 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 674,410 shares.