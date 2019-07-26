Analysts See $1.53 EPS for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA); Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Holding By $356,063

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) stake by 37.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Bsw Wealth Partners holds 4,372 shares with $600,000 value, down from 6,971 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc Com now has $38.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.24. About 397,928 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $1.53 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.29% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. MAA’s profit would be $174.41M giving it 19.40 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 282,244 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $13.53 billion. As of September 30, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 57.79 P/E ratio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity. 1,777 shares valued at $184,239 were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 9,354 are owned by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,672 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 58,478 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 1.35M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.93% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 200 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 21,616 shares. 146,486 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 75,328 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd reported 5,100 shares. Legg Mason stated it has 329 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. 63,373 were reported by Axa. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 104 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.