Analysts See $1.50 EPS for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. See HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $181 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $172.0000 181.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $160.0000 165.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 135.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $155 New Target: $145 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $1.50 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.96% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. WYNN’s profit would be $161.00M giving it 22.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Wynn Resorts, Limited’s analysts see -6.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ASTOUNDED BY THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Pleased ISS Recommends Wynn Resorts Holders ‘Withhold’ Votes From Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $205; 07/03/2018 – WYNN PALACE JAN.-FEB. ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $138M-$144M; 07/05/2018 – MA GAMING: WYNN NO LONGER CONSIDERED QUALIFIER TO WYNN RESORTS; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – AGREEMENT ALSO PUTS AN END TO CLAIMS BROUGHT BY UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA AGAINST WYNN MACAU IN MACAU; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Intends to Put Forth Board Board Candidates; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO GLASS LEWIS & CO REPORT RELATED TO ELECTION OF DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD AT MAY 16 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO AND KIM SINATRA HAVE RELEASED THEIR CLAIMS BROUGHT AGAINST ELAINE WYNN; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $14.26 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity. $2.35M worth of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares were sold by MADDOX MATT.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Monday, January 7. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of WYNN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Ca stated it has 0.16% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Penn Mngmt Com Inc holds 3,211 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Whittier Trust Com holds 3,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 91,968 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 3 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,642 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 11,440 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56,560 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cookson Peirce Company invested in 4,180 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 9,850 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,233 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Lc owns 9,933 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 217 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,954 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.83 million shares or 0% of the stock. Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 4.94% or 4.24M shares. Brant Point Management Ltd Liability Com holds 41,837 shares. 250,000 were reported by Consulta Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 18,804 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Community Inv accumulated 1.48% or 92,096 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 3.22M shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Co reported 1.26% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Convergence Inv Ptnrs stated it has 14,540 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 22,400 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 99,171 shares.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $46.45 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.