Analysts See $1.50 EPS for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); Franklin Resources Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $1.50 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.96% from last quarter's $1.53 EPS. WYNN's profit would be $161.49 million giving it 22.23 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Wynn Resorts, Limited's analysts see -6.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 168,104 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)'s stock rose 6.38%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.88M shares with $500.30M value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $148.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $275 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Hold” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 7 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity. The insider MADDOX MATT sold $2.35 million.

