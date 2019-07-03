Analysts See $1.50 EPS for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM); Realnetworks (RNWK) Shorts Increased By 3.33%

Realnetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) had an increase of 3.33% in short interest. RNWK’s SI was 937,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.33% from 907,600 shares previously. With 91,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Realnetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s short sellers to cover RNWK’s short positions. The SI to Realnetworks Inc’s float is 4.36%. The stock decreased 8.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 156,424 shares traded or 203.38% up from the average. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has declined 44.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RNWK News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in RealNetworks; 22/04/2018 – DJ RealNetworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNWK); 19/03/2018 RealNetworks Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 21; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 4.2% Position in RealNetworks; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 21/03/2018 – RealNetworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Rev $19.7M

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report $1.50 EPS on July, 10 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.91% from last quarter’s $1.39 EPS. MSM’s profit would be $82.90M giving it 12.28 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s analysts see 20.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 353,368 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company has market cap of $66.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables clients to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold RealNetworks, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 14.62 million shares or 3.05% less from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) for 19 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc stated it has 138,500 shares. Yakira Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 5,195 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 1.01M shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Spark Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 5,900 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 846,818 shares. Northern holds 69,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,561 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 21,915 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 2.43M shares.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,672 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Regions Financial owns 233,701 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,149 shares. Yorktown Management Research Inc invested in 24,100 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 696,057 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 6,039 shares. Atria Limited Liability invested in 2,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 15,318 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 3,904 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.24% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 674,053 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 118,175 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 3,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. Another trade for 5,293 shares valued at $436,579 was made by Armstrong Steve on Friday, January 18. Bonomo Charles sold $49,889 worth of stock or 601 shares. $1.05M worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by POLLI GREGORY on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $96,973 were sold by KELLY DENIS F on Friday, January 25.

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co has $86 highest and $84 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 14.92% above currents $73.68 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 11. Buckingham Research maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Robert W. Baird.

