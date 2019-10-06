Analysts See $1.50 EPS for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR); GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (GKSGF) Shorts Down By 1.36%

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $1.50 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. MAR’s profit would be $499.47M giving it 20.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.56 EPS previously, Marriott International, Inc.’s analysts see -3.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.73M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q Rev $935M-$945M; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution

GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) had a decrease of 1.36% in short interest. GKSGF’s SI was 383,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.36% from 388,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1916 days are for GRENEKELEASING AG BADEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GKSGF)’s short sellers to cover GKSGF’s short positions. It closed at $80.89 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.24 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 29.16 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pinnacle Partners reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Motco reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lpl Ltd Liability accumulated 49,956 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 10,238 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 26,100 shares. Gilman Hill Asset reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company reported 25,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 56,086 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 0.17% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 9,273 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 3,135 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 456,005 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rockland owns 5,058 shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,866 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 0.01% or 3,054 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott International – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock has $14800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 12.11% above currents $120.86 stock price. Marriott International – Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Monday, September 16. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14800 target.