Analysts See $1.50 EPS for Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR); Broadview Advisors Trimmed Its Ferro (FOE) Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 28.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 142,215 shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 353,255 shares with $5.58 million value, down from 495,470 last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 678,742 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Ferro Alloys Corp may head towards liquidation – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 13/04/2018 – Austen Hufford: Breaking Across Dow Jones Newswires: Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $59.44M giving it 18.65 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 287,710 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Wilen Inv Mgmt has invested 2.41% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 367,382 shares. 70,686 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Northern Trust reported 1.11 million shares. Phocas Financial holds 486,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 19,694 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 13,466 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 144 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 98,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 27,349 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 38,199 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 658,944 shares. 3.95 million were reported by Massachusetts Service Company Ma. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro has $23 highest and $1200 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 50.20% above currents $12.43 stock price. Ferro had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.39 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Exchange: Still Letting Your Winners Run? (Zoetis Edition) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) stake by 77,675 shares to 245,300 valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 66,650 shares and now owns 208,113 shares. Edgewell Pers Care Co was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T also bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Thursday, May 9. SPIZZO ALLEN A also bought $38,325 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Landstar System, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 92,000 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,262 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Tru owns 5,484 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. 157,305 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Boston Partners stated it has 90,803 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 20,675 shares. 2,030 were reported by Petrus Trust Lta. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% or 13,516 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration holds 0.03% or 25,900 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 11,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landstar to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Landstar System’s (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer Nasdaq:LSTR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.