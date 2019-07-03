Analysts See $1.50 EPS for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK); Macquarie Group LTD Has Upped By $6.40 Million Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) stake by 11.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 51,195 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 490,782 shares with $61.70 million value, up from 439,587 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 253,011 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.50 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.23% from last quarter’s $1.55 EPS. CCK’s profit would be $203.01M giving it 10.38 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Crown Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 1.17 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 323,258 shares to 1.16 million valued at $137.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 158,247 shares and now owns 3.39 million shares. Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) was reduced too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. The insider HIGGINS JOHN L bought 1,000 shares worth $108,202. Aryeh Jason bought 250 shares worth $28,003.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). American Century Companies invested in 23,946 shares. Element Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 3,211 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 40,065 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 66,105 shares. Citigroup reported 20,113 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 62,564 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Company invested 1.9% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 171,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bamco New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 46,817 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. Roth Capital maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Crown Holdings, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 831,888 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 26,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 165,000 shares. Wedge Management L L P Nc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 108,872 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% stake. Lonestar Capital Management Lc owns 200,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 16,466 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,528 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc has 0.33% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 142,996 shares. Nexus Invest Management Inc invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Stifel Fin Corp reported 22,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.50M shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Citigroup invested in 965,820 shares.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 18.42 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

Among 3 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 7 report.

