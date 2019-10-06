Analysts See $1.50 EPS for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD); The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 82.93% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. BUD’s profit would be $2.91B giving it 15.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.23M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.67’s average target is 28.39% above currents $55.82 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7800 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of BNS in report on Tuesday, September 24 to “Buy” rating. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Upgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch Dealt Another Setback in Bud Light Super Bowl “Corn-troversy” – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weeklies Pop on BUD, GPRO Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Unhappy With Just 2 Hard Seltzer Brands, Anheuser-Busch Preps Bud Light Seltzer – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch Pulls Off This Year’s Second-Biggest IPO – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.83 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 25.16 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 2,455 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 0.32% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Check Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ca, California-based fund reported 30,900 shares. Scotia Inc holds 113,003 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 33,490 are owned by Narwhal Mgmt. Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Rothschild Invest Il has 2,377 shares. Creative Planning has 20,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset invested in 0% or 8,013 shares. 100 are held by Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Networks has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Court Place Limited Liability holds 2,303 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $68.82 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Help You Retire Rich! – The Motley Fool Canada” on October 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BofA Says Scotiabank CEO Offered ‘Clarity;’ Analyst Turns Bullish – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 812,377 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts