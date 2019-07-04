Analysts See $1.47 EPS for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN); 1 Analysts Are Bullish South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. See South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) latest ratings:

17/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.47 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.00% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. TSN’s profit would be $536.27 million giving it 13.97 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Tyson Foods, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 1.72 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 2.65M shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 14,640 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 275 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 243,142 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 66,852 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 13,850 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 31,115 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 1.68 million shares. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Court Place Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Renaissance Techs Ltd has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Illinois-based Duff Phelps Investment has invested 0.72% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 187,351 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Tyson Foods, Inc. shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 441 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 7,585 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.75% or 78,179 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp reported 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fjarde Ap stated it has 87,121 shares. Palouse Cap reported 43,707 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management Group Incorporated holds 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 23,013 shares. Jane Street owns 93,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ci Investments Inc invested in 54,200 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 3,186 are owned by Verity & Verity Ltd. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 0.03% or 2,700 shares.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TSN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Vertical Group to “Buy”.