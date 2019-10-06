Analysts See $1.46 EPS for Regal Beloit (RBC); Cannell Peter B & Company Trimmed By $3.03 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report $1.46 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 12.57% from last quarter’s $1.67 EPS. RBC’s profit would be $61.23M giving it 12.15 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Regal Beloit Corporation’s analysts see -3.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 217,702 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 72,065 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 964,020 shares with $41.43M value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $55.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.10M shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital rated new outperform by RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “nVent zapped after ‘unsettling’ CFO change, RBC downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFA Financial rated new buy by RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Large Internet stocks ‘compelling’ heading into earnings – RBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 31,076 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 4.24 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Savings Bank Of America De owns 114,986 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,089 shares. 10 holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 6,575 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh owns 175,342 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,822 shares. 37,286 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Wedge L L P Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 9,618 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 2,680 were reported by Lpl Llc. Hengehold Ltd accumulated 4,750 shares. Sun Life holds 0.11% or 5,303 shares in its portfolio.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. It has a 11.87 P/E ratio. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $521.34M for 26.66 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 16.58% above currents $40.53 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 11.60 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Conning stated it has 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated owns 1.16M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 163,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested in 5,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 771,043 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Principal Fincl Gp reported 2.03 million shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca reported 1.43% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 46.12 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 7.45 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 17.66M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 120,243 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 151,700 shares to 935,300 valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,875 shares and now owns 104,043 shares. Bausch Health Companies Inc was raised too.