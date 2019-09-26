Analysts See $1.46 EPS for IDEX (IEX); Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Sellers Increased By 9.65% Their Shorts

Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) had an increase of 9.65% in short interest. FIX’s SI was 603,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.65% from 550,500 shares previously. With 236,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX)’s short sellers to cover FIX’s short positions. The SI to Comfort Systems Usa Inc’s float is 1.68%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 284,460 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts expect IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report $1.46 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.55% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. IEX’s profit would be $110.74M giving it 28.11 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, IDEX Corporation’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 314,998 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $962,672 activity. $103,463 worth of stock was bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III on Monday, July 29. Shares for $49,377 were bought by Mercado – Pablo G. on Tuesday, May 21. Howell Laura Finley had bought 500 shares worth $21,640. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $230,400 was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold Comfort Systems USA, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.78 million shares or 0.18% less from 32.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 21,434 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 12,968 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Citigroup holds 28,539 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Ameriprise Financial owns 1.42M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 50,506 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 44,900 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 167,008 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.87% or 496,452 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 86,400 shares.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as industrial process piping. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 253,402 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com holds 246,582 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc holds 2,495 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 222,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.09% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Veritable L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,551 shares. Yorktown Management And, Virginia-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 25,234 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 464,900 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. 2,405 are held by Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 151,772 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 44,572 shares. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 4.16% above currents $164.17 stock price. IDEX had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IEX in report on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IEX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15 with “Hold”.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.45 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.