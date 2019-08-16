Analysts See $1.45 EPS for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY); Tecogen Has 2.17 Sentiment

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 13 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 6 reduced and sold their positions in Tecogen Inc. The funds in our database now own: 4.01 million shares, up from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tecogen Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report $1.45 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 61.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. FLY’s profit would be $47.06 million giving it 2.89 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Fly Leasing Limited’s analysts see 0.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 136,729 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M

Bard Associates Inc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. for 731,850 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc owns 617,782 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 0.31% invested in the company for 321,078 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 374,041 shares.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $65.34 million. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 1,526 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) has declined 4.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $543.90 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. It has a 4.28 P/E ratio.