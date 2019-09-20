Analysts See $1.45 EPS for Autoliv, Inc. (ALV); Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Sentiment Is 1.59

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 105 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 66 sold and trimmed holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 40.17 million shares, down from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. ALV’s profit would be $126.95 million giving it 13.67 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Autoliv, Inc.’s analysts see 5.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 663,141 shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv and Veoneer hold Investor Day ahead of spin-off; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN PASSIVE SAFETY ARE GENERALLY ON TRACK AND ITS ORDER INTAKE CONTINUED TO BE ON A HIGH LEVEL IN QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Board Approves Spin-Off of Veoneer Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Autoliv, Inc. Investors (ALV); 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Backs FY Segment Guidance Given in 4Q17 Report; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv: FY Underlying Profitability in Passive Safety Seen Increasing; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It has a 200.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 363,784 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $74.6 MLN VS $69.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40

Analysts await Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PCRX’s profit will be $5.82M for 66.23 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 8.62% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for 2.80 million shares. Gagnon Advisors Llc owns 107,412 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 2.61% invested in the company for 278,613 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 1.97% in the stock. Elk Creek Partners Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 500,069 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Autoliv, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 249,565 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 12,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,242 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 121,599 shares. Finance Advisers Limited Co reported 3,125 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 146,426 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 309,763 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc Limited has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Anderson Hoagland And accumulated 13,650 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 30,892 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 358,789 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Beddow Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 68,951 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 28 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.