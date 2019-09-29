Analysts See $1.45 EPS for Ameren (AEE); Oarsman Capital Raised By $791,910 Its Range Resources (RRC) Position

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Range Resources (RRC) stake by 75.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 131,985 shares as Range Resources (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 307,295 shares with $2.15 million value, up from 175,310 last quarter. Range Resources now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M

Analysts expect Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. AEE’s profit would be $356.41 million giving it 13.79 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Ameren Corporation’s analysts see 101.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 72.89% above currents $4.02 stock price. Range Resources had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $700 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 764,213 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc reported 12,544 shares stake. Art Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stephens Ar holds 24,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 13,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.32M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 2.91 million shares. Federated Pa accumulated 76,771 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,246 are held by Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 462,901 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 101,309 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 3.36M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Mason Street Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 111,109 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 12,955 shares worth $56,484. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.66 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.78 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.