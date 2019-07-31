Analysts See $1.44 EPS for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC); ENERFLEX LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ENRFF) SI Decreased By 84.9%

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $1.44 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. WCC’s profit would be $64.60 million giving it 8.85 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, WESCO International, Inc.’s analysts see 54.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 289,842 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To

ENERFLEX LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had a decrease of 84.9% in short interest. ENRFF’s SI was 7,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 84.9% from 51,000 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 9 days are for ENERFLEX LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)’s short sellers to cover ENRFF’s short positions. It closed at $12.64 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. $99,987 worth of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was bought by Wolf Christine Ann on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canopy Growth to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International Inc.: WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $58 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WESCO International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Management Limited has invested 1.88% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 46,558 shares. 7,600 are held by Washington. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tru Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). First Mercantile Tru has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 2,175 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd owns 18,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Venator Capital Mngmt holds 2.88% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 52,500 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,847 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 78,456 shares. Boston Prtn has 3.60 million shares. D E Shaw has 0.05% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 517,532 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 8,989 shares.

Another recent and important Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Should You Buy Enerflex And Its Strong Recurring Revenue? – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018.