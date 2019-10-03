Analysts See $1.44 EPS for Equifax Inc. (EFX); EN-JAPAN TOKYO (ENJPF) Sellers Increased By 50.88% Their Shorts

EN-JAPAN INC TOKYO (OTCMKTS:ENJPF) had an increase of 50.88% in short interest. ENJPF’s SI was 300,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 50.88% from 199,300 shares previously. It closed at $33.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.13% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EFX’s profit would be $174.07M giving it 23.34 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Equifax Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 651,941 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters

Among 2 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equifax has $13000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $95’s average target is -29.33% below currents $134.42 stock price. Equifax had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). South Dakota Investment Council reported 7,973 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.01% or 4,891 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,093 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 20,769 shares. Guardian Trust has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,743 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 349 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd invested in 0.01% or 12,940 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 1.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 62,800 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $16.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

en-japan inc. provides online recruitment, recruiting and staffing, employee training, and HR consulting and aptitude test services. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates job information sites, including en TENSHOKU for various recruitment and career change support services; MIDDLE NO TENSHOKU, a recruitment Website; en HAKEN, a portal site for temporary employment agencies; en BAITO, a recruitment Website for part-time, temporary, and permanent opportunities; en WOMEN WORK, a recruitment site for women professionals; ONNA NO KYUJIN MART, a centralized recruitment site for female professionals; and Career BAITO, an information site for paid and long-term internships. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides recruiting services, such as en AGENTS that offers professional and specialized support services; student services comprising en EXECUTIVE SEARCH recruitment services for executives of Japanese companies; en world, a recruitment service for job-seekers; and en KATSU, which provides recruitment and career change support service with training.