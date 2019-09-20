Analysts See $1.43 EPS for Visa Inc. (V); Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Had 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $8400 lowest target. $98’s average target is 10.10% above currents $89.01 stock price. Prudential Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, September 12. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. UBS maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $114 target. Citigroup maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) rating on Friday, September 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by UBS. See Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $1.43 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. V’s profit would be $3.20B giving it 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Visa Inc.’s analysts see 4.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 5.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. 1,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 9.16% above currents $175.96 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visa B2B Connect Expands to 32 New Countries and Announces Integration With Infosys – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $394.22 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 33.79 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Prudential Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Prudential Buys Assurance IQ For $2.35B – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can Prudential’s International Premiums Contribute 30% To Its Top Line By 2021? – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can International Focus Help Prudential Catch Up With Metlife? – Forbes” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. On Monday, September 9 the insider FALZON ROBERT bought $300,648. TANJI KENNETH had bought 2,500 shares worth $209,600 on Monday, September 9. The insider Lowrey Charles F bought $627,600.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.78 billion. The firm primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management services and products. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. It operates through U.S.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.65 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

