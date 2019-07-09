Analysts See $1.42 EPS for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Raised Nike (NKE) Stake By $2.02 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 91.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 24,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 50,300 shares with $4.24M value, up from 26,300 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $139.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 3.08 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR

Analysts expect Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to report $1.42 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 37.86% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. NRP’s profit would be $17.41 million giving it 6.17 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s analysts see -18.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 5,642 shares traded. Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) has risen 34.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NRP News: 30/05/2018 – SKANSKA AB – BUYER IS AN INVESTMENT CONSORTIUM PUT TOGETHER BY NRP; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 13/04/2018 FORESIGHT ENERGY LP SAYS ON APRIL 11, CO’S UNIT HILLSBORO ENERGY LLC FILED APPROPRIATE PLEADINGS AGAINST WPP LLC – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Natural Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRP); 21/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners L.P. to Participate in 2018 MLP and Infrastructure Conference; 09/05/2018 – NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT 1.15; 09/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners 1Q Rev $89M; 09/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners 1Q EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – Natural Resource Partners Declares First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Natural Resource Partners Rtg To ‘B’; Otlk Stbl

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $429.64 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and VantaCore. It has a 4.67 P/E ratio. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership invested in 261,789 shares. 36,518 are owned by Horan Cap Management. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited owns 13,000 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 203,481 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 12,070 shares. Lynch And Associate In owns 3,163 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 0.33% or 45,671 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vision Mngmt accumulated 1.09% or 46,673 shares. Ycg Limited Liability reported 385,712 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 3,144 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 781 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity. On Monday, February 4 PARKER MARK G sold $12.30M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $86 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) stake by 7,000 shares to 21,000 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) stake by 30,750 shares and now owns 64,110 shares. Nexa Resources Sa was reduced too.