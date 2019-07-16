Analysts See $1.42 EPS for j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM); Knightsbridge Asset Management Boosted Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased Pg&E Crop (PCG) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc acquired 38,683 shares as Pg&E Crop (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 249,216 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 210,533 last quarter. Pg&E Crop now has $9.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 18.14M shares traded or 125.21% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program

Analysts expect j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $1.42 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.71% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. JCOM’s profit would be $69.49 million giving it 15.69 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, j2 Global, Inc.’s analysts see 6.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.11. About 172,642 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 4,390 shares stake. Tci Wealth accumulated 146 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Voya Inv Limited Liability invested in 645,266 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 637,123 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 238,500 shares. 14,432 are held by Axa. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Corbyn Management Incorporated Md has invested 3.92% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Ccm Inv Advisers Llc owns 83,452 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Envestnet Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 45,153 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Staley Advisers has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 2,940 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,717 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JCOM vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has j2 Global (JCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre Partners Cheetah, Boosts Airline Solutions Segment – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Partners American Well to Boost Telehealth Services – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 31.06 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Says it’s Making Substantial Progress on Wildfire Safety Efforts to Protect Customers, Communities – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PG\u0026E had 17 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” on Monday, January 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. JP Morgan maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Friday, January 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo.