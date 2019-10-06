Analysts See $1.42 EPS for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT); Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.40% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. JBHT’s profit would be $148.68 million giving it 19.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s analysts see 3.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.58. About 441,483 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 98.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 269,600 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 4,600 shares with $519,000 value, down from 274,200 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Among 3 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $115.25’s average target is 1.96% above currents $113.03 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.02% or 1,700 shares. Buckingham Mgmt owns 48,532 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa has 3,210 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 5,986 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Duncker Streett & owns 151 shares. 25,935 are held by Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 196,525 shares. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,055 shares. Int Gp Inc Inc holds 158,153 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.14% or 1.41M shares. 18,335 were reported by Creative Planning. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 120,000 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 7,400 shares to 20,100 valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 147,276 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JB Hunt Transport Servs has $12100 highest and $95 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is -1.22% below currents $108.58 stock price. JB Hunt Transport Servs had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $11.37 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 25.21 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

