Analysts See $1.41 EPS for Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Power of Canada (TSE:POW)

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $1.41 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. EXPE’s profit would be $209.95 million giving it 23.86 P/E if the $1.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Expedia Group, Inc.’s analysts see -347.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.58. About 1.04M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding firm with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.43 billion. It offers life, health, and reinsurance services and products, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The firm also owns La Presse, the French-language news medium; owns and operates as roof solar power generation and hydropower facilities; and provides equity investment funds, as well as media and healthcare services.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 1.37 million shares traded. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.04 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 46.33 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

