Analysts See $-1.40 EPS for Dermira, Inc. (DERM); American National Bancshares (AMNB) Has 2.76 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report $-1.40 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 11.39% from last quarter’s $-1.58 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Dermira, Inc.’s analysts see 324.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 1.03M shares traded or 64.15% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 47 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 17 reduced and sold their holdings in American National Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.24 million shares, up from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity. The insider WIGGANS THOMAS G bought 23,419 shares worth $199,998.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Dermira, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com reported 219,335 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 156 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 747,802 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp has 775,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Oracle Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.76 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 476,772 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 151,020 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 71,792 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 98,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 3,899 shares. Parkside Bancorp holds 0% or 154 shares in its portfolio. Nea Mgmt Limited Com owns 3.51 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases. The company has market cap of $327.48 million. The company's pipeline includes three late-stage product candidates, such as Glycopyrronium tosylate, an anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule designed to target sebum production, following topical application is in Phase III development for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13, for which the firm is planning to initiate a Phase IIb dose-ranging study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It has a licensing agreement with Roche to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab for atopic dermatitis and other potential indications.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 11,632 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 8.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 507,000 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,297 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 82,065 shares. The Maryland-based Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has invested 0.63% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,200 shares.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

