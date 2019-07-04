Analysts See $1.40 EPS for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC); Hallmark Capital Management Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 63,479 shares with $18.22 million value, down from 71,654 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 11.95% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. XEC’s profit would be $142.00 million giving it 10.49 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Cimarex Energy Co.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 444,769 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem to acquire Beacon Health Options – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 6,033 shares to 8,307 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) stake by 143,098 shares and now owns 171,709 shares. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $391 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 128,553 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Valley Advisers owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). James Investment Rech invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 5,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 18,360 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 576,083 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 16,603 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company holds 35,185 shares. Atria Invs holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 4,374 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt L P has 0.5% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oaktree Mgmt L P holds 0.55% or 415,735 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 255,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $88 target in Friday, February 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cimarex Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.