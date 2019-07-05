Analysts See $1.39 EPS for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT); Lincluden Management LTD Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $1.66 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 17.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 31,295 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 151,302 shares with $8.17M value, down from 182,597 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $238.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.39 EPS on July, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.46% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. JBHT’s profit would be $151.15 million giving it 16.44 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s analysts see 27.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 336,346 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. JB Hunt Transport has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 23.80% above currents $91.41 stock price. JB Hunt Transport had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $107 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 29,422 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 623,782 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 9,410 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Capital Limited Com stated it has 6,139 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 4,602 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,800 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability reported 1,302 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Llc holds 5,995 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 80,800 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 460,617 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested in 30,411 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 38,645 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity. MEE DAVID G sold $314,747 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Monday, February 11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $9.94 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 20.54 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Dowdupont Inc. stake by 63,980 shares to 140,870 valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 36,330 shares and now owns 951,884 shares. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges holds 163,835 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 7,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Company has 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sonata Gru Inc holds 6,690 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbva Compass Bank Inc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 318,170 shares. Lynch Assoc In holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,439 shares. Capital Global has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Finance has 81,139 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 55,833 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,949 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 54,295 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Aperio Limited Liability Co has 4.22M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Lc invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.